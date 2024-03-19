Cannabis farm with bypassed electricity uncovered in Derbyshire village

Officers have seized a large number of cannabis plants in Barlborough.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Acting on community intelligence and reports, officers from the Clowne and Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood Team with help of other SNTs conducted a warrant at an address last week.

A large amount of cannabis plants were located in the address and the electricity had been bypassed.

Neighbourhood Policing Officers are continuously gathering, reviewing, and processing intelligence towards warrants for a host of offences.

You can report concerns via 101, online via the force website or by contacting your local beat team.