Cannabis farm with bypassed electricity uncovered in Derbyshire village
Officers have seized a large number of cannabis plants in Barlborough.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Acting on community intelligence and reports, officers from the Clowne and Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood Team with help of other SNTs conducted a warrant at an address last week.
A large amount of cannabis plants were located in the address and the electricity had been bypassed.
Neighbourhood Policing Officers are continuously gathering, reviewing, and processing intelligence towards warrants for a host of offences.
You can report concerns via 101, online via the force website or by contacting your local beat team.