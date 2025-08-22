“Calculated killer” jailed for life after stabbing teenager to death in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man who murdered an 18-year-old in a callous and unprovoked attack has been jailed for life.

Charles Hartle had gone to meet Noah Smedley, intending to buy cannabis from him on the night of December 28 last year.

However, a short while after the meeting, Hartle – who was 17 at the time – fatally stabbed Noah before fleeing the scene and going to a house party.

Hartle, now 18, was found guilty of the murder of Noah after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court in July.

One witness described Hartle as someone who ‘wanted to be a gang member.’

During the case, the court heard how he had an ‘unhealthy interest in knives’ and had taken a weapon to the meeting.

A group of friends who were with Hartle had no idea of his intentions on the night, saying all were in good spirits.

Their eye-witness testimony explained how Hartle had stayed slightly back from the rest of the group and didn’t acknowledge Noah.

But just before the group were about to leave, Hartle got closer to him. As Noah went to give Hartle a ‘fist-pump’ goodbye, Hartle pulled a balaclava over his face, grinned and pulled a Rambo knife from his waistband.

He then plunged it into Noah’s chest, and after delivering the fatal blow, Hartle fled the area and went to meet his girlfriend at house party.

Witnesses there saw him confess to her and produce the knife – but the murder weapon has never been recovered.

Hartle, who liked to go by the nickname ‘Lil Cee’, then went to Derby city centre in a bid to distance himself from the scene.

Members of the public called police after finding Noah along Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm. He died just before 9.00pm, despite the best efforts of medics at the scene.

In the hours after the murder, Hartle got rid of his clothing, the murder weapon and phone, before eventually handing himself in at Ilkeston police station.

One witness also described Hartle as someone who ‘wanted to be a gang member’, who had photos of himself in a balaclava and was known to carry knives.

A total of eight people were arrested in connection with the police investigation, and Hartle, of Station Road, Stanley, was charged on December 31.

The other seven people were all subsequently released without charge.

Hartle appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence today (Friday, August 22), where he was jailed for life. He must serve a minimum term of 20 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Hartle deliberately chose to carry a knife to this meeting with Noah and his actions on the night are those of a callous and calculated killer.

“His efforts to dispose of evidence, and attempt to distance himself from the scene, show his clear lack of remorse for his actions and for Noah’s family.

“Noah was simply doing what many young men of his age do on that night and spending time with his friends. He showed no aggression towards Hartle and made no threats, yet Hartle deliberately and coldly chose to end his life for reasons known only to him.

“He then made Noah’s family have to listen to his final moments play out during a trial after failing to take responsibility for his actions.

“Despite the horrific loss they have suffered, with Noah’s life being ended at such a young age, his family have shown incredible courage and dignity throughout this process and I’d like to thank them for their support.

“Unfortunately, nothing we could ever do or say will bring Noah back or make this tragic loss easier to bear, but I hope they can take some small comfort in knowing the person who robbed Noah of his future is behind bars for some time to come.”