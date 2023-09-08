News you can trust since 1855
Burglary in Chesterfield – the latest police figures for your neighbourhood

Police have released the latest figures for burglary in Chesterfield – for the month of July.
By Ben McVay
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST

There were 42 reports of the crime across the town in July – with nine in the worst-affected area.

The data represents a decrease of five reports compared to the previous month of June – when there were 47 recorded burglaries, with 14 in the worst -affected area.

Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

The latest police figures for your neighbourhood

1. Burglary in Chesterfield

The latest police figures for your neighbourhood Photo: Google

Six reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Six reports Photo: Google

One report

3. Staveley

One report Photo: Google

Three reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Three reports Photo: Google

