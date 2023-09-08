Burglary in Chesterfield – the latest police figures for your neighbourhood
Police have released the latest figures for burglary in Chesterfield – for the month of July.
There were 42 reports of the crime across the town in July – with nine in the worst-affected area.
The data represents a decrease of five reports compared to the previous month of June – when there were 47 recorded burglaries, with 14 in the worst -affected area.
Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.
Undefined: readMore
1 / 3