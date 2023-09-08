Police have released the latest figures for burglary in Chesterfield – for the month of July.

There were 42 reports of the crime across the town in July – with nine in the worst-affected area.

The data represents a decrease of five reports compared to the previous month of June – when there were 47 recorded burglaries, with 14 in the worst -affected area.

Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

1 . Burglary in Chesterfield The latest police figures for your neighbourhood Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Whittington and Barrow Hill Six reports Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Staveley One report Photo: Google Photo Sales