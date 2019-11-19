Burglars swipe Joules coats after smashing window of Derbyshire shop

Police are appealing for information after a number of Joules coats were stolen during a burglary at a Derbyshire shop.

The window of the Edge of the World clothing store, on Rutland Square, Bakewell, was smashed sometime between around 4am and 4.45am on Thursday, November 14.

The offenders got into the shop and stole coats.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with our inquiries.

If you think you can help, call police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: BUXTON CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH-ON, EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

