Burglars jailed after items worth over £25,000 stolen from Chesterfield homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The burglaries took place on the evening of Monday, December 4, 2023 around the Chesterfield area, where four homes were targeted and one attempted burglary failed.
Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000.
They also entered a property and took several Derby Crown items that once belonged to the owner of the house before they died.
The three men appeared at the Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, April 10. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months.
Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Police Constable Lucy Scott, the officer in the case said: “These men didn’t give a second thought to the impact their crimes would have on the victims. Home: the place where they should have felt at their safest was literally and metaphorically turned upside down on that December night by the Connors’ actions.
“Although little can undo the sense of intrusion and upset for those affected, hopefully knowing that these individuals have been sentenced offers some semblance of comfort. We urge anyone who has been affected by a burglary to report this to us as soon as possible so we can investigate”.
Anyone who wants to report a burglary can do so via the following methods: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.