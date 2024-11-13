Burglars climb over fence, break camera and smash patio door before stealing jewellery from Derbyshire house

The incident happened on October 17 between 7 pm and 7.30 pm at a property at Ridgeway Moor.

Offenders appear to have climbed over a rear fence, broken and removed lights and a camera on the rear of the house before smashing a rear patio door to gain entry.

They then carried out a search of the property taking several items of jewellery.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and information. Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below quoting crime reference number 24000621651.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

