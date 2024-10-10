Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a burglary in Eckigton are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 5 pm and 5.20 pm on October 2 when suspects gained entry into a house at Ravencar Road in Eckington through the front door.

They ran up the stairs but were disturbed by the residents and ran off back through the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dash cams within this time frame to see if it has captured the incident or any suspicious activity.

The incident happened between 5 pm and 5.20 pm on October 2 when suspects gained entry into a house at Ravencar Road in Eckington

Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on any of the following methods, quoting this Crime reference Number 24000588774.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.