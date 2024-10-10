Burglars break into Derbyshire house and run upstairs – but get disturbed by residents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened between 5 pm and 5.20 pm on October 2 when suspects gained entry into a house at Ravencar Road in Eckington through the front door.
They ran up the stairs but were disturbed by the residents and ran off back through the front door.
Officers are asking anybody within the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage or dash cams within this time frame to see if it has captured the incident or any suspicious activity.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on any of the following methods, quoting this Crime reference Number 24000588774.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.