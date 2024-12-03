Burglars break in through bedroom windows of two Derbyshire properties and steal jewellery

Officers are appealing for information after two burglaries in Heage over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break-ins happened between 11.45 pm on Saturday 30 November and 1.45 am on Sunday, December 1, on Ripley Road.

Both properties were entered via first floor bedrooms, and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who was driving in the area between these times with dash cam installed is urged to check their footage in case it may have captured anything that could be useful to officers. Police are also keen to hear from anyone else who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Officers are appealing for information after two burglaries in Heage over the weekend.

Anyone who can help with police enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 24*714591 on any of the below methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.