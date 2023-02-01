Burglar who stole kids toys from under Christmas tree in Chesterfield is jailed

The victims returned to their home on Boythorpe Road after work on Tuesday 20 December 2022 to find just the remnants of wrapping paper.

Craig Mawby, of Ashbourne Road at Mackworth, sneaked in through an unlocked door, opened the gifts and then stole them. They included a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors trainers, a money wallet containing cash, bottles of alcohol, pyjamas, perfumes and a gold chain.

The 40-year-old targeted the property, and another on Melling Close where he damaged a door, early the same day, between around 7am and 8am. Mawby was captured on CCTV at the property and identified by officers investigating the case.

He was arrested on Saturday 28 December and was remanded into custody after appearing first at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, before he appeared at Derby Crown Court where a judge sentenced him to serve to 33 months imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Steve Simmons said: “Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime at any time of year but perhaps made even worse due to the time of year and that the family’s gifts were stolen just a few days before Christmas. We are pleased to have secured this sentence and now Mawby must face the consequences of his offending.”