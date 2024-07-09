Burglar smashes window before stealing number of items from Derbyshire heritage centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Creswell.

The incident occurred at some point between 3:40 am and 4:20 am on Sunday, July 7 at Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre.

Access was gained to the front of the property by smashing the glass window, and a number of items were stolen.

It is believed that the suspect then fled the scene on foot via the railway bridge towards Morven Street or Welbeck Street.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 24000401257 via any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.