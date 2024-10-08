Burglar jailed after stealing jewellery worth ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ from Derbyshire house – including engagement ring
James Chesterton broke into the house on Ashbourne Road, Brassington, on March 29 this year and stole a large quantity of jewellery including an engagement ring, designer accessories, and ornaments.
The 32-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary and theft.
He was remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on April 11 and was further remanded into prison custody by the court.
Chesterton, of East Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted the offence and was sentenced on September 11 at Derby Crown Court. He was handed a prison term of two years and four months.