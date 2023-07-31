Burglar caught red handed after breaking into Derbyshire house

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT received a report of a suspicious man entering the garden of a property in Barlborough and forced entry into the address last week.

After an extensive search of the address and the grounds, officers found the man in a building site nearby. He was found to have all the equipment needed for going equipped to steal. Police also recovered a bag, which contained stolen items. He was arrested at the site.

Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT commented on Facebook: “The male was immediately arrested and taken to our custody suite, just in time for one of our lovely breakfasts. After being booked in and interviewed of course.”