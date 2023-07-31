News you can trust since 1855
Burglar caught red handed after breaking into Derbyshire house

Police are asking residents to stay ‘extra vigilant’ after a burglar was caught red handed in a Derbyshire village.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:53 BST

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT received a report of a suspicious man entering the garden of a property in Barlborough and forced entry into the address last week.

After an extensive search of the address and the grounds, officers found the man in a building site nearby. He was found to have all the equipment needed for going equipped to steal. Police also recovered a bag, which contained stolen items. He was arrested at the site.

Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT commented on Facebook: “The male was immediately arrested and taken to our custody suite, just in time for one of our lovely breakfasts. After being booked in and interviewed of course.”

Following the incident police appealed to residents in the area to be ‘extra vigilant, especially as the nights are starting to draw in now’ and call 101 if they see anything suspicious.