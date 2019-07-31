Bumbling criminal who tried to evade police was 'no Valentino Rossi', Clay Cross officers say

Police have described a bumbling offender who tried to escape them as 'no Valentino Rossi'.

Officers from Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the man in the Pilsley area at 3.10am.

Police arrested a man after an incident in Clay Cross.

The team said on Facebook: "The male was on a motorbike when he discarded a bag of tools while trying to make off from police.

"Unfortunately this male was no Valentino Rossi and couldn't handle the power of the Honda 125 that had been stolen.

"He ended up falling from the bike and then running through gardens before being detained by officers."