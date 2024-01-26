Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruce Lee was previously cautioned about his behaviour towards a neighbour which started in 2021. Despite the caution, Lee continued harassing the neighbour and, after being arrested and charged with harassment, he was found guilty at court. The 48-year-old was handed a two-year restraining order which bans him from contacting, directly or indirectly, his victim.

At the same hearing at North Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court earlier this month Lee, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton, was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £620, and a £114 victim surcharge.

