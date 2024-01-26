Bruce Lee found guilty of harassment after long-running neighbour dispute in Derbyshire town
Bruce Lee was previously cautioned about his behaviour towards a neighbour which started in 2021. Despite the caution, Lee continued harassing the neighbour and, after being arrested and charged with harassment, he was found guilty at court. The 48-year-old was handed a two-year restraining order which bans him from contacting, directly or indirectly, his victim.
At the same hearing at North Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court earlier this month Lee, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton, was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £620, and a £114 victim surcharge.
A spokesperson for Alfreton Police SNT said: “As a local policing team, we will always work to try and resolve disputes in a sensible and proportionate manner – but when the actions of an individual cross over the line into criminality then we will take positive action.”