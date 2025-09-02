‘Broken’ Derbyshire drink driver nearly FOUR times over limit before crash

A “broken” drink driver who collided with another vehicle was nearly four times over the limit when police found him, a court has heard.

Paul Newman was driving a Ford Focus on Wingfield Avenue, Worksop, when the accident happened on the afternoon of August 13, said Alex Staddon, prosecuting.

When police found him parked on a grass verge a preliminary breath test showed he was nearly four times over the limit.

When he was formally tested at the station he gave the slightly lower reading of 126 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for drink driving in January 2022 and the starting point for the offence is 12 weeks in custody.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "The real question is whether custody can be suspended."

He described Newman as "a broken man" who lost his business as a panel-beater and sprayer because of a condition that affects his hands, as well as a long-term relationship, his house and income.

"Unsurprisingly he is reliant on the crutch of alcohol," Mr Perry told magistrates.

"His self-worth is at an all time low but hopefully he will take the opportunity - if you will give it to him - to start to build his life up again."

Newman, aged 56, of Station Road, Whitwell, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days.

He was banned from driving for 45 months and was ordered to pay £239 in court costs.