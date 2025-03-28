Brawl at Chesterfield bar sparks police appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a brawl at a bar in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at Nonnas along Chatsworth Road in Brampton last weekend – with a CCTV video that has been shared appearing to show an altercation involving a number of people.

A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of a fight at a business in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – just after 8.40pm on Saturday, March 22. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nonnas have been approached by the Derbyshire Times for comment. You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000167940:

The incident occurred last weekend at Nonnas.The incident occurred last weekend at Nonnas.
The incident occurred last weekend at Nonnas.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice