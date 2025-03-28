Brawl at Chesterfield bar sparks police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a brawl at a bar in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at Nonnas along Chatsworth Road in Brampton last weekend – with a CCTV video that has been shared appearing to show an altercation involving a number of people.

A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of a fight at a business in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – just after 8.40pm on Saturday, March 22. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonnas have been approached by the Derbyshire Times for comment. You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000167940:

The incident occurred last weekend at Nonnas.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.