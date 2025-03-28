Brawl at Chesterfield bar sparks police appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at Nonnas along Chatsworth Road in Brampton last weekend – with a CCTV video that has been shared appearing to show an altercation involving a number of people.
A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of a fight at a business in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – just after 8.40pm on Saturday, March 22. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us.”
Nonnas have been approached by the Derbyshire Times for comment. You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000167940:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.