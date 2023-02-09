Nottingham Crown Court.

Three unmarked police cars were authorised to box in the silver Ford Focus on a busy Nottingham road, just before midday on November 22.

Prosecutor Danielle St Clair said the officers illuminated their lights, clearly signalling for driver Benjamin Tarry to stop, but he swerved sharply and rammed two of the cars.

The third police car drove into the back of the Focus, spinning it 180 degrees and bringing it to a stop.

Tarry, aged 30, tried to drink from a can of WKD vodka but it was knocked from his mouth. A breath test later showed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the impact from Tarry's attempt to break free lifted the bonnet from one of the police cars.

Tarry had visited his mother earlier that morning and drank alcohol and brandy before driving.

Ms St Clair said Tarry has a ‘poor record of complying with court orders’ with 20 previous convictions for 40 offences.

At the time he was banned from driving and serving a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years at Derby Crown Court for dangerous driving, in July 2021.

Luc Chignell, mitigating, said it was Tarry's vehicle but it was being used by his partner while he was disqualified and she reported it stolen.

He said Tarry's 'ridiculous decision' to escape was 'a very brief manoeuvre' but the bad driving was short-lived and there was no bad driving before.

He said Tarry had a difficult upbringing but has begun to engage well with the probation service. He has served the equivalent of a four-month sentence on remand.

“If he can tackle the alcohol side of things in the community then I suggest that is the best prospect for him," said Mr Chignell.

Tarry, Birchwood Road, Alfreton, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, on November 29.