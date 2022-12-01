Alexander Downes denied dropping his trousers in the middle of Ilkeston, on July 28, but was later convicted after a trial, said prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe.

When security guards asked him to leave Tesco Extra, in Mansfield, for being verbally abusive on May 5, Downes, aged 51, showed them his penis and said: "That's what you call a c***."

The court heard his offending began on March 28, when he 'wanted a good drink-up' in Retford after his release from HMP Ranby, and was charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Downes stole a £15 bottle of brandy from B&M in Sutton and 'accidentally' spat on a police officer's leg when he was arrested, on April 12.

The next day he started offering to fight people outside Morrisons, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and later claimed he had been 'attacked by a tramp'.

On April 15 he shouted and spat at a member of staff at Mansfield Bus Station, complaining he'd been falsely accused of following a woman and harassed by local youths who called him 'a pedo.'

He broke a window climbing into his former home, in Huthwaite, on April 23, and told police 'he just wanted a warm place to stay'.

Downes was bare chested when he offered to fight a bar man outside the Picture House pub, in Sutton, on April 29.

He stole booze from shops in Forest Town and Nottingham on May 6, April 12, and April 26, when he also fired racist abuse at a police officer.

The court heard he has 24 previous convictions for 43 offences, and was jailed for theft in February.

Downes, who represented himself, said: "I didn't have the money to buy the drinks so I stole them. Believe you me, one day I will be able to afford the alcohol and I will stick two fingers up at them."

He told magistrates he is alcoholic and was removed from the court after shouting b****** at a probation officer.

Downes, formerly of Sutton Road, admitted 19 offences at earlier hearings.

