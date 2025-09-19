Bonnie Blue: Police statement after alleged assault on Derbyshire adult film star at nightclub

Police have issued a statement after an alleged attack on the adult internet personality Bonnie Blue in a Sheffield nightclub.

Video circulating online today shows police outside the Onyx nightclub, on Rockingham Street, where the internet celebrity, who has made a fortune selling producing and appearing in her own sex videos, was making an appearance.

It was part of her Bonnie Blue Bang Bus Freshers Tour, which is visiting several cities around the UK, including last night’s Sheffield date.

It was reported that she had been punched in the jaw inside the club, but police today said she was not injured in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police this morning issued a statement confirming officers had attended the nightclub incident.

They said: “At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub on Portobello Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries.

“A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Bonnie Blue, who grew up the Derbyshire village of Draycott, became notorious for engaging with 1,057 men over the course of 12 hours in an online stunt.

Tia Billinger - known professionally as Bonnie Blue - has earned millions through adult entertainment, hosting ‘events’ with fans which have been filmed and shared online.

Adverts for the Onyx evening on the tickets site Skiddle had described the Sheffield event as a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield.

But it added what it described as an important notice stating: “This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way.”