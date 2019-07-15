Bomb squad called to popular beauty spot in Peak District

The bomb squad was called to a popular beauty spot in the Peak District following the discovery of a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.

A walker near Burbage Edge discovered the tail fin after tripping over it on a footpath.

'Incidents like this are very rare so don't let it put you off going for a walk.'

The walker, fearing it was an unexploded bomb, called South Yorkshire Police and officers then called out the Ministry of Defence.

South Yorkshire Police said the bomb squad examined the object and it was found to be a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.

The force said: “Luckily after some excavation around it, it looked like just the tail fin from the shell and no explosives were present.

“Incidents like this are very very rare so don’t let it put you off going on a walk.”

READ MORE: POLICE TRYING TO TRACE OWNERS OF BRACELET FOUND IN DERBYSHIRE