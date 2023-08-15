News you can trust since 1855
Bolsover police carry out drugs raid and arrest two men

Four people have been arrested for drug offences by police in Bolsover.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

Cops from Bolsover and Clowne safer neighbourhood team carried out a drugs raid in Bolsover on Friday (August 10 and located two men inside.

They were both arrested for conspiring to supply drugs and another property was then searched with items seizes and recovered.

The two men have been interviewed by officers and released on bail whilst enquiries continues.

Police have made four arrestsPolice have made four arrests
It was then on to Creswell where there were reports of a wanted man inside a property.

Officers attended in an attempt to locate him and make an arrest behalf of colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.

The wanted man was just located at the address and, so too, was a large tub of cannabis and assorted weapons.

Drugs were found on the wanted male alongside a large quantity of white powder – suspected to be class A drugs.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.