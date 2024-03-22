Bolsover men handed suspended sentences for their part in a violent incident in town pub
Leonard Allen and Grant Ashton were both handed court orders addressing alcohol consumption at Derby Crown Court this week for affray at a Bolsover boozer.
Allen, 42, of Orchard Close, admitted affray and threatening behaviour.
He was jailed for 10 months suspended for 18 months and handed a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.
Ashton, 32, of Charlesworth Street, admitted affray.
He was jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. He was also sentenced to a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.