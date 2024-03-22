Bolsover men handed suspended sentences for their part in a violent incident in town pub

Two Bolsover men have been handed suspended sentences for their part in a violent incident in a town pub.
By Ben McVay
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
Leonard Allen and Grant Ashton were both handed court orders addressing alcohol consumption at Derby Crown Court this week for affray at a Bolsover boozer.

Allen, 42, of Orchard Close, admitted affray and threatening behaviour.

He was jailed for 10 months suspended for 18 months and handed a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Leonard Allen and Grant Ashton were both handed court orders addressing alcohol consumption at Derby Crown Court
Ashton, 32, of Charlesworth Street, admitted affray.

He was jailed for three months suspended for 12 months. He was also sentenced to a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.