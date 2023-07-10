A 22-year-old has been charged with drink-driving after officers witnessed him ‘leave the pub car park’ before allegedly providing a sample nearly three times over the limit.

Louis Manfredi, of Ruthyn Avenue in Barlborough, was pulled over by officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit between Barlborough and Clowne on Sunday.

He reportedly told officers he had only had one pint but police say he provided a roadside reading of 94ug per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35ug.

Manfredi will apepar before court at a later date