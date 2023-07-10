News you can trust since 1855
Bolsover man charged with drink-driving after being stopped in Derbyshire village

A man claimed he ‘only had one drink’ after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in a Derbyshire village.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

A 22-year-old has been charged with drink-driving after officers witnessed him ‘leave the pub car park’ before allegedly providing a sample nearly three times over the limit.

Louis Manfredi, of Ruthyn Avenue in Barlborough, was pulled over by officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit between Barlborough and Clowne on Sunday.

He reportedly told officers he had only had one pint but police say he provided a roadside reading of 94ug per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35ug.

Manfredi will apepar before court at a later date
Manfredi will appear before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court at a later date.