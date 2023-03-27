Police were called to reports of a group of 20 children causing problems around Morrisons supermarket in Boslover last Monday.

Residents witnessed teenagers being abusive and swearing before two were arrested for public order offences, criminal damages and assaulting emergency workers. They were interviewed on the night.

Police say they are now be seeking outcomes from the youth offending team and courts.

Officers also confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into identifying the rest of the group and they will also be spoken to.

But anti-social behaviour has continued, causing anger for business owners.

On Saturday, March 25, Castle Gym Bolsover made a decision to change opening hours and close its doors at 6pm between Monday and Friday.

In a statement, Castle Gym Bolsover said: “We understand that this is a big inconvenience to certain members but because of the staff abuse, damage to cars and also my business equipment, I have to put my staff's safety first.

"I also urge other businesses In the area to do the same in a bid to force local authorities to crack down on anti social behaviour, because I feel it will only get worse in the coming months as the weather improves. We will also be looking at changing the gym to pin code entry due to an increase in non paying members and unauthorised entry.”

Another local business approached the Derbyshire Times and wished to stay anonymous over fears of repercussions.

The business owner said: “Every evening there are around 25 kids hanging around Town End car park in Bolsover. On Tuesday two children were arrested. The remainder were told not to hang around the car park. But on the remaining days, there they were hanging around being loud and "rowdy", shouting, and generally being nuisances. We messaged the police to report this.

“We have asked and asked for CCTV cameras to be put up in that car park which a lot of people use daily, but feel it's going to deaf ears. We believe there are cameras but they face the ‘other way’

"Someone needs to take responsibility, business owners cannot afford to keep paying out for their cars. We have seen one of the damaged cars and it's horrendous, it will cost the owner thousands to put it right.

“Nothing is happening. This is urgent, light nights are coming, and kids will be out in force ramming trolleys into people's cars, shouting abuse to locals, riding their bikes and swerving in front of cars.

"We want 24-hour monitoring in the car park or will be forced to park cars in front of our businesses on the main road.

