A body, believed to be that of a missing woman who was last seen in Milford, has been found.

Officers found the body of a woman, in woods close to Duke Quarry, Robin Hood Road in Crich, yesterday evening (August 4).

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body is thought to be that of the missing woman Joanne.

Joanne was last seen leaving the Elephant and Peacock pub in Milford at 10.18 am on Friday, August 2 and police issued an appeal for help to find her before the body was discovered.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Her family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”