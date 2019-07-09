Body found in search for missing Derbyshire man

Police searching for a missing Derbyshire man have found a body.

John Chalmers-Brown was reported missing from his home at Ravensdale Cottages, Cressbrook, in the early hours of this morning.

Police searching for the 62-year-old located the body of a man near Ravensdale Cress in Cressbrook, on the Monsal Trail, at 10.30am.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Mr Chalmers-Brown’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"Formal Identification is yet to take place.

There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."