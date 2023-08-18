News you can trust since 1855
Body found in search for missing Chesterfield man – and arrest made after video of scene shared on social media

Officers searching for a missing Chesterfield man have discovered a body – and a man was arrested after a video was shared on social media showing the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that formal identification has taken place and the body is that of Shaun, who was reported missing from the Chesterfield area on Thursday, August 17.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing the scene where the body was found. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and outraging public decency. He remains in police custody.

“Anyone who is in possession of the video should delete it immediately. Any further posting or sharing of the video could result in prosecution.”