Derbyshire Police have confirmed that formal identification has taken place and the body is that of Shaun, who was reported missing from the Chesterfield area on Thursday, August 17.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing the scene where the body was found. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and outraging public decency. He remains in police custody.