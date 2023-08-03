News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Body found in search for man who went missing near popular Peak District beauty spot

Derbyshire officers searching for a missing man have found a body.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Wayne, who was believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas after being reported missing.Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Wayne, who was believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas after being reported missing.
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Wayne, who was believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas after being reported missing.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Wayne, who was believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas after being reported missing.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.