Body found in search for man who went missing near popular Peak District beauty spot
Derbyshire officers searching for a missing man have found a body.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Wayne, who was believed to be in the Hope Valley, Ladybower or Bamford areas after being reported missing.
His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.