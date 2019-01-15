Body found in car near Pleasley school - what we know so far

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a car near a school in Pleasley this morning.

Here's everything we know so far.

The scene in Pleasley

‘Body found in car’ near Pleasley school

* Police were called to Woburn Road at around 1.40am after a man was found dead in a car

* A police cordon is currently in place near Farmilo Primary School and Nursery

* Officers are trying to trace the movements of the man's silver Nissan X-Trail car to establish his actions prior to the death.

* They want to hear from anyone who saw the car, a silver Nissan X-Trail registration N22 OWL, yesterday afternoon or evening (Monday).

* The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained

* He has not yet been formally identified

* Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of January 15 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police treating Pleasley death as 'unexplained'