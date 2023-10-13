News you can trust since 1855
Body found by police is identified as missing Derbyshire man

A body which was found in Derby has been identified as missing man Paul from Coal Aston.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Paul was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11, and an appeal was launched by Derbyshire Police in a bid to find the 45-year-old.

Today, on Friday, October 15, officers have confirmed that a body found in Derby has been identified and Paul’s family have been informed by officers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank all those who helped with our investigation by responding to our online appeals.”