Body found by police is identified as missing Derbyshire man
Paul was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11, and an appeal was launched by Derbyshire Police in a bid to find the 45-year-old.
Today, on Friday, October 15, officers have confirmed that a body found in Derby has been identified and Paul’s family have been informed by officers.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank all those who helped with our investigation by responding to our online appeals.”