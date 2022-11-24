Angela Cowan, 47, was reported missing from her home on Thursday 29 September.

Since then, officers have carried extensive searches and followed up on several sightings of her in the Chesterfield and Derby areas.

Sadly, officers discovered a body believed to be that of Angela at the side of the A38 near Markeaton on Friday afternoon (18 November).

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts go out to her family at this sad time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

