BMW X3 car seized following police incident near popular Chesterfield pub
The car was sezied in Chesterfield and a number of police officers were seen at the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were alerted to a silver BMW X3 driving in Chesterfield just before 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 18.
Eye witnesses have reported a number of police officers at the junction of Slack Lane and Ashgate Road, near the Woodside pub.
The car was stopped and seized by police - as it wasn’t showing as having insurance.