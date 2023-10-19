News you can trust since 1855
BMW X3 car seized following police incident near popular Chesterfield pub

The car was sezied in Chesterfield and a number of police officers were seen at the scene.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
Officers were alerted to a silver BMW X3 driving in Chesterfield just before 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 18.

Eye witnesses have reported a number of police officers at the junction of Slack Lane and Ashgate Road, near the Woodside pub.

The car was stopped and seized by police - as it wasn’t showing as having insurance.