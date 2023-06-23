News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

BMW seized as disqualified Derbyshire driver decides to chance his luck in the middle of the night

A disqualified driver decided to go for a late night drive before being stopped by officers in the early hours of today (June 23).
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read

Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.

He clearly didn't expect the officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit skulking around Ilekston streets at 3 am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After being stopped, the driver ‘tried hooky details’ but officers said he ‘failed miserably’.

Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.
Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.
Most Popular

The driver was reported and had his BMW seized at the scene.