BMW seized as disqualified Derbyshire driver decides to chance his luck in the middle of the night

Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.

He clearly didn't expect the officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit skulking around Ilekston streets at 3 am.

After being stopped, the driver ‘tried hooky details’ but officers said he ‘failed miserably’.

