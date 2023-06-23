BMW seized as disqualified Derbyshire driver decides to chance his luck in the middle of the night
A disqualified driver decided to go for a late night drive before being stopped by officers in the early hours of today (June 23).
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Despite being disqualified by the court, a man decided to chance his luck by going for a late night driver in his dark blue BMW.
He clearly didn't expect the officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit skulking around Ilekston streets at 3 am.
After being stopped, the driver ‘tried hooky details’ but officers said he ‘failed miserably’.
The driver was reported and had his BMW seized at the scene.