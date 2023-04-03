News you can trust since 1855
BMW drug driver arrested in Derbyshire town – after testing positive for cannabis

Police arrested a BMW after the driver tested positive for Cannabis.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit have stopped a white BMW in Heanor as a part of intel led stop relating to drug driving.

Information turned out to be absolutely spot on as the driver tested positive for cannabis.

The blood was obtained for further analysis and the driver was arrested at the scene and taken to custody.

