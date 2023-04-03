The collision, involving a BMW X1 and an HGV, occurred near to the turn off for Biggin at around 3.30pm on Tuesday March, 28.

The driver of the BMW, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as John Kenneth Drabble, who was known as Ken, of Swadlincote.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

