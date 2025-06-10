BMW driver rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries – after serious four-vehicle collision in Derbyshire
The incident, which occurred on the northbound carriageway close to the A50 roundabout just after 8.50 pm on Monday, June 9, involved an Audi A5, BMW 3 Series, HGV and a Ford Focus.
The driver of the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
A woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s have both been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000335063:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.