“Blotto” Chesterfield man punched 14-year-old boy in face in town park, court hears
Paul Law, 60, stepped forward and delivered a punch to the teenager’s face just above his jaw during the incident at Ringwood Park on May 7.
Prosecutor Lynette Holland said in the lead-up to the attack the boy, aged 14, was on the BMX track with friends.
She described how “unknown male” Law had appeared at “swung a punch” but missed.
As the teenager cycled back to ask why Law had swung for him the defendant stood on both of his feet, grabbing him by the arm and said “stop harassing me”.
After punching the youth, Law walked away before throwing “logs” at another child, however he was arrested by police shortly afterwards.
In a victim impact statement read out to the court the boy said: “Since the attack I’ve suffered with wobbly teeth.
"It made me feel vulnerable when I go out, so I no longer feel safe.”
The court heard Law later told police his mother had passed way the same day and he was sleeping under a tree in the park when he was “attacked” by a group of people.
He told police: “They were throwing stones and following me and not allowing me to leave – I was incredibly frightened.”
The court heard Law had 33 previous convictions for 89 offences, however he had not been in trouble for many years.
Law’s solicitor David Gittins said his client was drunk and at the time and had suffered a bereavement, adding that Law was “blotto”.
He said: “Something has happened in that park – you don’t just get up and walk up to a 14-year-old boy and punch him.
"He says there were people there who threw things and threatened him, he got up and lashed out at the first person he has seen.”
Mr Gittins said Law had self-medicated to deal with mental health issues with alcohol and drugs but he was ready to address them.
A magistrate told him: “It’s clear that you were drunk following a bereavement, it’s said you were being harassed by a group of 15 to 20 people.
"There’s no evidence of course that this involved the young person you punched.”
Law, of Birchen Close, Brockwell, admitted assault by beating.
He was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, handed a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity days.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim.