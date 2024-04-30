Blaze at former Chesterfield social club that saw fire crews from across Derbyshire called to scene was started deliberately
Firefighters from Derbyshire were called to a blaze on Dade Avenue at 9.35pm on Saturday, April 27. They were supported by crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a single storey building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.
Final fire crews left the scene at 8.30am the following morning (Sunday, April 28), but later returned to reinspect the site and check for hot spots.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 24*247060:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.