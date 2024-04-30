Blaze at former Chesterfield social club that saw fire crews from across Derbyshire called to scene was started deliberately

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of a fire at a disused former social club in Inkersall has concluded the most likely cause to be deliberate.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:01 BST
Firefighters from Derbyshire were called to a blaze on Dade Avenue at 9.35pm on Saturday, April 27. They were supported by crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a single storey building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

Final fire crews left the scene at 8.30am the following morning (Sunday, April 28), but later returned to reinspect the site and check for hot spots.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to contact the police. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceAnyone with information on the fire is encouraged to contact the police. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 24*247060:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.