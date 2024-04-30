Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Derbyshire were called to a blaze on Dade Avenue at 9.35pm on Saturday, April 27. They were supported by crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a single storey building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Final fire crews left the scene at 8.30am the following morning (Sunday, April 28), but later returned to reinspect the site and check for hot spots.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to contact the police. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 24*247060:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101