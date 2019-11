Firefighters believe a fire at a disused building in Chesterfield was 'started deliberately'.

Crews from Chesterfield arrived at a disused building on Foljambe Road at around 6.10pm last night (Monday, November 18) where they found a quantity of rubbish on fire.

It was extinguished using buckets of water.

Derbyshire Police have been informed.

READ MORE: 'SERIOUS' CRASH CLOSED MAJOR DERBYSHIRE ROAD