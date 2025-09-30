Bizarre theft in Derbyshire town as Royal Mail post box disappears

Police are appealing for information after a theft of a Royal Mail post box in Dronfield.

The incident happened between 5pm on Tuesday, September 9 and 10am on Wednesday, September 10, when a Royal Mail post box was stolen from Snape Hill in Dronfield.

The post box was attached to a wooden telephone pole which had allegedly been sawed off.

Today (Tuesday, September 30) Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help to the members of the public.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident or CCTV footage from the area recorded at the time when the theft took place.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to get in contact with Derbyshire police and quote reference number 25*536220 using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.