Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the bike during a patrol in Ripley.

The biker was cutting up other motorists and making offensive gestures, while being followed by a marked RPU patrol.

After stopping the bike, officers found that it was not in roadworthy condition, with a bald rear tyre and defective rear lights.

The driver was given a prohibition by officers.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “If your gonna cut people up and then flip the #bird all whilst being followed by a marked #RPU patrol, make sure your #Steed is in roadworthy condition.”

