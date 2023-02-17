Biker stopped in Derbyshire town after cutting up drivers and 'flipping the bird' - found with bald tyre and defective lights
A biker, who had been cutting drivers up and ‘flipping the bird’, was stopped by Derbyshire police.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the bike during a patrol in Ripley.
The biker was cutting up other motorists and making offensive gestures, while being followed by a marked RPU patrol.
After stopping the bike, officers found that it was not in roadworthy condition, with a bald rear tyre and defective rear lights.
The driver was given a prohibition by officers.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “If your gonna cut people up and then flip the #bird all whilst being followed by a marked #RPU patrol, make sure your #Steed is in roadworthy condition.”