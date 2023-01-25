A motorcyclist riding a Yamaha FJR1300 was involved in a collision on the A50 Derby Southern Bypass – at the Sawley roundabout – between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Monday, January 9.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment – and his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

Sadly, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced deceased in hospital last Monday (January 16). Detectives are providing support to the man’s family.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.

Initially, it was reported to police that a car had been involved in the collision and had then left the scene. Detectives are continuing to carry out full enquiries into this report – including speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV and dashcam footage – to establish the full circumstances and whether a car was involved.

The incident happened on the border of Derbyshire and Leicestershire – with Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit leading the investigation. Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam said: “We are continuing to carry out full enquiries and continue to appeal to anyone who has any information regarding the collision, and who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

