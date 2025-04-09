Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A biker was caught by police on a busy Derbyshire A-road – after being clocked travelling at nearly 100mph.

Officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out patrols to catch speeding motorists this over the weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Especially with the nice weather, officers have been out in the Hope Valley doing extra speed checks.

“10 motorists were caught speeding in total, with the highest being a motorcyclist doing 95mph on the A57 Snake Pass.

The biker was travelling at just under 100mph along the Snake Pass.

“With the summer months approaching we will be focusing more on the fatal four, which are the four specific offences we attribute to a significant amount of fatal road traffic collisions. These offences are: not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, exceeding the speed limit and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.”