Officers were called to reports of a nuisance motorcycle in the Kirk Hallam area yesterday (May 21).

A good description and direction of travel were provided by a member of the public and the bike was later located nearby.

Subsequent checks showed the vehicle to have been stolen.

A stolen bike has been recovered after reports it was causing a nuisance in a Derbyshire village