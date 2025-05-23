Beggar jailed after threatening Chesterfield Borough Council staff
Kris Wright, 45, of Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for threatening Chesterfield Borough Council staff who were enforcing the Public Spaces Protection Order at Newbold.
The order was issued after reports that Wright was repeatedly begging in the area.
The 45-year-old was also convicted of making threats to a neighbour including making threats to damage their car.
He has been given a two year restraining order and is no longer allowed to visit Flamstead Crescent.
A spokesperson for Newbold Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Newbold SNT led the investigation alongside Chesterfield Borough Council and work closely with our partners and support local residents.
“Wright’s behaviour will not be tolerated and the court hearing and outcome should serve as a warning.”