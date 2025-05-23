Beggar jailed after threatening Chesterfield Borough Council staff

A man has been jailed after threatening his neighbour and council staff.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Wright, 45, of Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for threatening Chesterfield Borough Council staff who were enforcing the Public Spaces Protection Order at Newbold.

The order was issued after reports that Wright was repeatedly begging in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old was also convicted of making threats to a neighbour including making threats to damage their car.

Kris Wright, 45, of Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

He has been given a two year restraining order and is no longer allowed to visit Flamstead Crescent.

A spokesperson for Newbold Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Newbold SNT led the investigation alongside Chesterfield Borough Council and work closely with our partners and support local residents.

“Wright’s behaviour will not be tolerated and the court hearing and outcome should serve as a warning.”