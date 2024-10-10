Be.EV partners with Formula Space and Derbyshire Police to declare war on charging cable thieves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National charging network Be.EV has partnered with EV charging space specialist Formula Space and Derbyshire Police to crack down on charging cable vandalism in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the recent spate of electric vehicle (EV) charging cable thefts across the town and the country, Be.EV has launched the ‘Charging Hub Intelligent Protection’ initiative, or CHIP, to deter future charger vandalism and keep locations safe and available for drivers.

Charging theft is a massive issue disrupting charge point operators across the country. Theft and vandalism costs the industry upwards of £500,000 based on the cost of replacement, repair and lost income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be.EV is calling on the industry at large to make sure that Charging Hubs nationwide are equipped with similar security features, to make sure these criminals stop trying to destroy the UK’s charging network.

Be.EV teams up with Derbyshire Police

The community-focused charge point operator has showcased its suite of security updates to drivers at the launch of the initiative at the 85 Saltergate Charging Hub in Chesterfield, giving a taste of what’s to come for current future ultra-rapid charging locations.

The charge network has installed a mobile CCTV system which is monitored around the clock, and a tannoy system to warn any gangs of criminals that they’re being recorded, scaring them off before they decide to destroy someone else’s property.

This system will automatically alert local police should any criminal activity occur, and the site’s new SelectaDNA protected cables give each of them a unique DNA coating, meaning the police can easily trace their origin, associate them with a criminal, and hold the vandals to account. These new security features will now be a staple at future Be.EV locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just Chesterfield residents falling victim to cable theft, EV drivers across the country are facing the same issue, with many charge point operators having experienced awful cases of vandalism in recent months.

The Chesterfield Hub provides a template for the rest of the industry to follow and to stop the vandals once and for all.

Adrian Fielden-Gray, COO of Be.EV, said: “Cable theft is an absolute nightmare for everyone – especially drivers. It’s completely unacceptable to find a charging cable cut when you’re looking to top up – and for what reason? There’s hardly any money to be gained from doing this - it’s completely pointless and makes the experience worse for everyone.

“It’s clearly a terrible customer experience, and the last thing we need when we’re trying to facilitate net zero and make the EV experience as comfortable as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The industry’s number one priority needs to be making sure these criminals never consider vandalising a charging site ever again. We need to come together, and use the full force of the law to crack down on thieves and scrap dealers alike.

“That’s why we’re now investing heavily in protective measures whilst working closely with Derbyshire Police and our partners Formula Space. We’re working hard to eliminate the problem for Chesterfield’s EV drivers, and ensure that our ultra-rapid Charging Hubs remain available to communities across the UK.

PCSO Emma Shimwell at Derbyshire Police, added:

“It's essential for all of us – charge point operators and law enforcement alike – to collaborate effectively and implement robust security measures, just like at Be.EV's new site protection initiative here at this Chesterfield Hub.

“By installing systems like CCTV, cable DNA tracking, and 24/7 security monitoring, we can deter opportunistic thieves who would think twice before attempting theft or vandalism, knowing it would likely lead to criminal prosecution.”