Aaron Hill, 23, pushed the officer during the scuffle at his South Normanton home on September 23.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard police had arrived at the address to arrest Hill’s father - a wanted man at the time.

Hill had no previous convictions, the court heard.

However his solicitor Nadine Wilford said Hill was hit to the back of the head as the officer came “charging towards the property”, knocking his glasses off.

She said Hill suffered from “serious anxiety issues” and spent “significant time” in his bedroom - as he had for “the last seven years”.

Ms Wilford added: “He spends all of his time in his bedroom watching movies and playing Xbox games - he suffers from severe anxiety, depression and panic attacks.”

District Judge Andrew Davison, who was told Hill was awaiting counselling, said: “You’re a person of good character who sadly cannot work due to anxiety and depression.

“But this is a serious offence - emergency workers acting in their pubic duty deserve to be protected from people who assault them.

“Many people found guilty of this offence end up in prison - you need to bear that in mind and control your temper.”

Hill, of Princess Avenue South, admitted common assault of an emergency worker.

