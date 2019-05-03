Banned driver stopped by police in Pleasley had left his Lithuanian licence at home

A banned driver who was stopped by police in Pleasley told officers he had left his Lithuanian licence at home.

Derbyshire Roads Police saw the vehicle cruising by on the night of April 30 and were alerted that the driver was not insured.

They tweeted: “Stopped and immediately coughs it. States his Lithuanian licence is at home. And his UK one?”

The driver was found to have been banned from getting behind the wheel in December- for drink driving.

He was arrested and remanded to appear in court.

