Banned driver pulled over on way to court – to face another disqualified driving charge
Derbyshire Police who pulled over a banned driver discovered that the man behind the wheel was on his way to court – over another disqualified driving offence.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in Tibshelf, regarding a tinted windows offence as the driver was disqualified and uninsured.
Ironically they then found he was actually driving himself to court to face further driving offences
A spokesperson for the team said it was “an example of how road traffic offenders have little regard across the board.”