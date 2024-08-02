Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned Chesterfield driver with a drug habit led police on a high-speed pursuit around the town – at speeds of up to 100mph.

Ashlee Allfree, 33, was seen veering onto the wrong side of the road behind the wheel of his BMW while fleeing police after he was flagged as being uninsured.

He was clocked flying along at 100mph in a 50mph zone, 85mph in a 40mph zone and 30mph in a 70mph zone in the early hours of March 14.

Derby Crown Court heard how police activated their blue lights after spotting uninsured Allfree on Calow Lane at around 1.30am.

Banned driver Ashlee Allfree got up to 70mph on Inkersall Green Road

A prosecutor described how the defendant immediately sped off, accelerating up to 100mph, crossing the central reservation and veering onto the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit, lasting around 22 minutes, came to an end when Allfree lost control and crashed into a ditch on Inkersall Green Road where moments before he was travelling at 70mph.

Allfree was pulled out of the passenger side door, having wrecked his car during the crash.

The court heard he had eight previous convictions for 13 offences, including taking a vehicle without consent and driving while unlicensed.

A barrister mitigating for Allfree said her client suffered with mental health and drug issues, having been a “hardworking man” prior to a 2016 industrial accident which left him unable to work.

She said: “He has shown remorse and is ashamed and embarrassed about his behaviour. He is terrified of going into custody.”

While the court heard the defendant was “eager” to engage with the probation service to address his issues.

Judge Martin Hurst suspended a 14-month jail term for two years, noting there was a "glimmer of hope” Allfree could be rehabilitated in the community.

He told the defendant: “If someone had crossed the road they would have been dead. It’s lucky nobody was seriously injured.”

Judge Hurst handed Allfree a three-year driving ban, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He added: “I can’t fine you because you spent all the money from your industrial accident on drugs, what a waste. I’m here all the time – if you want to come back to have your 14 months we can do it straight away.”

Allfree, of Hill Top, Bolsover, admitted dangerous driving, driving uninsured and unlicensed.